Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!
在版本 1.3.1 中的變更
超过 10 年前
安裝大小~266 MB
下載大小236 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,643
授權條款zlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南