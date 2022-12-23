Fightcade

開發者為 Fightcade
安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Play arcade games online.

THE BEST WAY TO PLAY RETRO GAMES ONLINE

Fightcade is a matchmaking platform for retro gaming, bundled with different emulators for seamless online play.

Our main emulator is FightcadeFBNeo, built using latest FBNeo (0.2.97.44) with a custom and improved GGPO implementation and a better rendering core, making it the current best netplay implementation for rollback-based P2P online play. In layman terms, this means that demanding games in terms of input lag and responsiveness (such as fighting games) can be played over the internet with very little perceivable lag.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by the official Fightcade team.

在版本 2.2 中的變更

大约 1 年前
安裝大小~350 MB
下載大小151 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數28,319
授權條款專有
專案網站https://www.fightcade.com/
回報問題https://github.com/flathub/com.fightcade.Fightcade/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.fightcade.Fightcade

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.fightcade.Fightcade

執行

flatpak run com.fightcade.Fightcade