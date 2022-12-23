Fightcade
開發者為 Fightcade
Play arcade games online.
THE BEST WAY TO PLAY RETRO GAMES ONLINE
Fightcade is a matchmaking platform for retro gaming, bundled with different emulators for seamless online play.
Our main emulator is FightcadeFBNeo, built using latest FBNeo (0.2.97.44) with a custom and improved GGPO implementation and a better rendering core, making it the current best netplay implementation for rollback-based P2P online play. In layman terms, this means that demanding games in terms of input lag and responsiveness (such as fighting games) can be played over the internet with very little perceivable lag.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by the official Fightcade team.
在版本 2.2 中的變更
大约 1 年前
安裝大小~350 MB
下載大小151 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數28,319
授權條款專有
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南