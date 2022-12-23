Boatswain

開發者為 Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

在版本 0.3.0 中的變更

4 个月前
安裝大小~2 MB
下載大小514 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,860
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

執行

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
