ET: Legacy

開發者為 ET: Legacy Team
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

在版本 2.81.1 中的變更

3 个月前
安裝大小~497 MB
下載大小339 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數13,516
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://www.etlegacy.com/
聯絡https://www.etlegacy.com/contact
說明https://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
常見問題https://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
貢獻翻譯https://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
回報問題https://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

執行

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
