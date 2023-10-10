Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

開發者為 Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

在版本 3369.2 中的變更

将近 18 年前
(建構於 大约 2 个月前)
  • 未提供變更日誌

  • 專有

    此應用程式並非以開放的方式開發，因此僅有其開發者知道其如何運作。其可能以難以察覺的方式不安全，且可能在未受監督的狀況下發生變化。
安裝大小~25.02 MiB
下載大小22.32 MiB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數1,820

