Parlera

開發者為 Enjoying FOSS
安裝捐款
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

在版本 1.2.0 中的變更

超过 1 年前
安裝大小~59 MB
下載大小23 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數768
授權條款GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
回報問題https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

其他由 Enjoying FOSS 開發的應用程式

Feeel

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

執行

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera