Parlera
開發者為 Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
在版本 1.2.0 中的變更
超过 1 年前
安裝大小~59 MB
下載大小23 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數768
授權條款GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
其他由 Enjoying FOSS 開發的應用程式
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南