開發者為 Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

在版本 0.1.4.3 中的變更

11 个月前
安裝大小~240 KB
下載大小86 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數3,595
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
回報問題https://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

執行

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
標籤：
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock