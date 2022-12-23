EDuke32

開發者為 Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

在版本 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3 中的變更

14 天前
安裝大小~23 MB
下載大小11 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數18,627
授權條款GNU General Public License v2.0 only
專案網站https://www.eduke32.com/
說明https://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

執行

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
標籤：
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter