DIY Layout Creator
開發者為 Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
在版本 4.37.0 中的變更
大约 2 个月前
安裝大小~370 MB
下載大小140 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數20,889
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南