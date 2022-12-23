DIY Layout Creator

開發者為 Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
安裝捐款
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.

In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.

DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.

在版本 4.37.0 中的變更

大约 2 个月前
安裝大小~370 MB
下載大小140 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數20,889
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
專案網站https://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator
說明https://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/tree/wiki
常見問題https://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/blob/wiki/FAQ.md
回報問題https://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator

執行

flatpak run com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator
標籤：
edapcbschematics