syncBackup
開發者為 Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
在版本 2.0.1 中的變更
大约 1 年前
安裝大小~4 MB
下載大小516 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,361
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
