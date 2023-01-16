Chess Clock

clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

安裝大小~146 KB
下載大小54 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數1,351
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
