BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
在版本 1.1.3 中的變更
5 个月前
安裝大小~9 MB
下載大小4 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數501
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南