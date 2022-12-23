GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

在版本 2.7 中的變更

超过 3 年前
安裝大小~2 MB
下載大小1 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數4,295
授權條款GNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
專案網站http://grafx2.tk
回報問題https://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

執行

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2