A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.

Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)

Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)

Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)

Light or Dark mode