Brave Browser

開發者為 Brave Software
安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

在版本 1.52.126 中的變更

8 天前
安裝大小~358 MB
下載大小157 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數1,001,656
授權條款Mozilla Public License 2.0
專案網站https://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

執行

flatpak run com.brave.Browser