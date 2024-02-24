Gpg Frontend is a free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption.

By using Gpg Frontend, users can quickly encrypt files or text, easily digitally sign them, and conveniently manage all GPG keys on their device. The tool also facilitates the secure and seamless transfer of GPG keys between devices. It is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.

A list of features