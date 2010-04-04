Bitwig Studio
開發者為 Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
在版本 4.4.10 中的變更
3 个月前
安裝大小~513 MB
下載大小312 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數57,431
授權條款專有
