BiglyBT
開發者為 Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
在版本 3.4.0.0 中的變更
大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~213 MB
下載大小96 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數8,171
授權條款GNU General Public License v2.0 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南