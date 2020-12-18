Basemark GPU
開發者為 Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool
Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.
This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.
Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.
在版本 1.2.3 中的變更
超过 2 年前
安裝大小~2.63 GB
下載大小1.28 GB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數33,678
授權條款專有
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南