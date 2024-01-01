Flathub Logo

ESO AddOn Manager

開發者為 arviceblot
A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

在版本 0.4.7 中的變更

2 天前
(建構於 大约 2 小时前)

  • 社群建構

    此應用程式由志願者社群以開放的方式開發，並以 MIT License 釋出。
    參與其中
