Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.
在版本 1.0.34.184 中的變更
超过 5 年前
安裝大小~113 MB
下載大小108 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數47,577
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南