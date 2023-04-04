Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings). Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
在版本 1.4.0 中的變更
2 个月前
安裝大小~291 KB
下載大小102 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數949
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南