Karambola
開發者為 Holy Pangolin
Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
In the middle of the summer, a pack of evil bird-thoughts attacked a peaceful village of emotional fruit-people. They have been separated, each sent into a different season, focused on their own loneliness and internal landscape of troubles. If you wish, help Karambola on his quest to rescue his friends from the power of dark thoughts.
Karambola is Agata Nawrot’s debut, nominated for A MAZE Awards in 2017, officially selected for festivals NowPlayThis and Digital Cultures. It’s a short surreal story for point-and-click adventure lovers and gentle souls, contains logical puzzles, handmade graphics, original music, and is altogether a rather contemplative and heartwarming experience.
在版本 1.6.6 中的變更
9 个月前
安裝大小~308 MB
下載大小194 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數1,450
授權條款專有
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南