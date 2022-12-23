Adobe Flash Player

安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

在版本 32.0.0.465 中的變更

超过 2 年前
安裝大小~18 MB
下載大小11 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數146,786
授權條款https://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
專案網站https://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

執行

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
標籤：
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf