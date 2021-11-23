Telyn
開發者為 Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
在版本 1.0.6 中的變更
超过 1 年前
安裝大小~273 MB
下載大小90 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數914
授權條款MIT License
