Tandem
開發者為 Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
在版本 2.2.307 中的變更
超过 1 年前
安裝大小~216 MB
下載大小212 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數2,496
授權條款專有
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南