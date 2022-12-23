Tandem

開發者為 Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

在版本 2.2.307 中的變更

超过 1 年前
安裝大小~216 MB
下載大小212 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數2,496
授權條款專有
專案網站https://tandem.chat
說明https://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client