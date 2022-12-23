Quadrix

開發者為 Jean-François Alarie
安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

在版本 1.6.5 中的變更

大约 2 个月前
安裝大小~242 MB
下載大小94 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數2,827
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://quadrix.chat
聯絡https://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
常見問題https://github.com/alariej/quadrix
回報問題https://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

執行

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
標籤：
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix