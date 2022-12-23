Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
Chat over email and head back to the future with us!
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
在版本 v1.36.4 中的變更
2 个月前
安裝大小~336 MB
下載大小135 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數15,752
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
