OpenBoard

開發者為 Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

在版本 1.6.4 中的變更

大约 1 年前
安裝大小~142 MB
下載大小65 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數57,119
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
專案網站https://www.openboard.ch
說明https://openboard.ch/support.en.html
貢獻翻譯https://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
回報問題https://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

執行

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard