OpenBoard
開發者為 Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
在版本 1.6.4 中的變更
大约 1 年前
安裝大小~142 MB
下載大小65 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數57,119
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南