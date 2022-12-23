RetroShare-gui
Secure communication for everyone
RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...
RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.
Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.
在版本 0.6.6 中的變更
大约 2 年前
安裝大小~71 MB
下載大小29 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,661
授權條款GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南