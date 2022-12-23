RetroShare-gui

安裝

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

在版本 0.6.6 中的變更

大约 2 年前
安裝大小~71 MB
下載大小29 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,661
授權條款GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站http://retroshare.cc/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

執行

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui