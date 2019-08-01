Arduino IDE
開發者為 Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
在版本 1.8.19 中的變更
超过 1 年前
安裝大小~533 MB
下載大小183 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數162,937
授權條款GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南