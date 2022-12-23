Parallel Launcher
開發者為 Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
在版本 v6.19.0 中的變更
7 天前
安裝大小~760 MB
下載大小531 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數34,700
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
