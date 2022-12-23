Dconf Editor
開發者為 The GNOME Project
已驗證
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
在版本 43.0 中的變更
9 个月前
安裝大小~1 MB
下載大小468 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數67,950
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
