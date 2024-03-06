Flathub Logo

eduK

開發者為 eduK
安裝
Course Viewing Screen

eduK is an educational web platform focused on assisting users in income generation

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

在版本 0.0.1 中的變更

20 天前
(建構於 大约 6 小时前)
  • 未提供變更日誌

  • 社群建構

    此應用程式由志願者社群以開放的方式開發，並以 GNU General Public License v3.0 only 釋出。
    參與其中
安裝大小~391.03 MiB
下載大小271.35 MiB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
標籤：
linuxflatpak