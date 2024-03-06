eduK
開發者為 eduK
Course Viewing Screen
eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.
在版本 0.0.1 中的變更
20 天前
(建構於 大约 6 小时前)
- 未提供變更日誌
安裝大小~391.03 MiB
下載大小271.35 MiB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64