Vintage Story

開發者為 Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

在版本 1.18.5 中的變更

大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~557 MB
下載大小479 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數16,246
授權條款專有
專案網站https://www.vintagestory.at/
聯絡https://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
說明http://wiki.vintagestory.at/
常見問題https://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
回報問題https://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

