Vintage Story
開發者為 Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
在版本 1.18.5 中的變更
大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~557 MB
下載大小479 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數16,246
授權條款專有
