ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

在版本 0.6.4 中的變更

超过 5 年前
安裝大小~864 KB
下載大小406 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數965
授權條款GNU General Public License v2.0 only
專案網站http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
說明http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
回報問題http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

