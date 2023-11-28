Tauno Monitor

Flathub Logo

Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

在版本 0.1.8 中的變更

9 天前
(建構於 8 天前)
  • 未提供變更日誌

  • 社群建構

    此應用程式由志願者社群以開放的方式開發，並以 GNU General Public License v3.0 or later 釋出。
    參與其中
安裝大小~803 KiB
下載大小273.59 KiB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數235
