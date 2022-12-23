TuxGuitar
開發者為 Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
在版本 1.5.6 中的變更
大约 1 年前
安裝大小~259 MB
下載大小132 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數34,457
授權條款GNU General Public License v2.0 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南