Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

YTMDesktop is a Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music. YTMDesktop have NO affiliation with Google or YouTube. YouTube Music are trademark of Google Inc.

在版本 v1.13.0 中的變更

将近 3 年前
安裝大小~402 MB
下載大小234 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數48,897
授權條款Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
專案網站https://ytmdesktop.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

執行

flatpak run app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop