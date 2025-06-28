Freelens is a Kubernetes IDE that provides a graphical interface for managing and monitoring Kubernetes clusters.

It simplifies cluster operations by offering:

A dashboard with real-time cluster insights

Support for multiple clusters

Built-in terminal access to nodes and pods

Visualization of workloads, networking, storage, and configurations

Extension support to add custom functionality

Freelens is maintained by the community.

Note specific to Flatpak:

The application is sandboxed. It includes bundled kubectl and helm commands and uses ~/.kube/config file by default.

Flatpak adds wrapper for the aws , doctl , gke-gcloud-auth-plugin and kubelogin tools and runs them as a commands from the host system.

The terminal uses /bin/sh by default, but it can be switched to, for example, /bin/bash for sandboxed environment or /app/bin/host-spawn for a host environment.