Warp
開發者為 Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
在版本 0.5.4 中的變更
大约 2 个月前
安裝大小~8 MB
下載大小3 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數42,522
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
