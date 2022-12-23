Warp

開發者為 Fina Wilke
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

在版本 0.5.4 中的變更

大约 2 个月前
安裝大小~8 MB
下載大小3 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數42,522
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
專案網站https://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
聯絡https://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole