Multiplication Puzzle
開發者為 Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
在版本 12.0 中的變更
大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~143 KB
下載大小55 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數1,875
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
其他由 Michael Terry 開發的應用程式
其他在 GNOME 群組中的應用程式更多
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南
執行
標籤：