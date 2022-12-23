Multiplication Puzzle

開發者為 Michael Terry
drey.app
安裝捐款
Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

在版本 12.0 中的變更

大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~143 KB
下載大小55 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數1,875
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

執行

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
