開發者為 Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

在版本 0.1.3 中的變更

3 个月前
安裝大小~541 KB
下載大小158 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數2,932
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

執行

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
