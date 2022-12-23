Dialect

開發者為 The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

在版本 2.1.1 中的變更

8 个月前
手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

執行

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
