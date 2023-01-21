Damask
開發者為 Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
在版本 0.2.0 中的變更
大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~1 MB
下載大小320 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數7,818
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
其他由 Link Dupont 開發的應用程式
其他在 GNOME 群組中的應用程式更多
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南
執行
標籤：