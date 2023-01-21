Damask

開發者為 Link Dupont
drey.app
安裝

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

在版本 0.2.0 中的變更

大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~1 MB
下載大小320 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數7,818
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
說明https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
貢獻翻譯https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
回報問題https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

執行

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
標籤：
wallpaper