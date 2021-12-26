Jahresarbeit 2003
Find the largest area of connected squares
The program "Jahresarbeit 2003" was created as an annual work in the subject of computer science. After starting the game you will see a 9x9 field with different coloured squares. Arrows can be seen at the edge of the field, which are used to move the rows and columns in which the squares are located. Connected squares of the same colour form an area which can be removed by clicking on it. The aim of the game is to remove areas as large as possible in the shortest possible time. The game is over when all squares have been removed or there is no longer any way of removing the remaining squares. However, you should use as few clicks as possible to remove all squares, as these will reduce the final score.
在 2.0 版本中的更改
超过 1 年前
安装后大小~4 MB
下载大小2 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,060
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only, , SIL Open Font License 1.1, , Apache License 2.0
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导