Calculus
Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
在 1.5.2 版本中的更改
超过 1 年前
安装后大小~109 MB
下载大小34 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量10,693
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导