Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

在 1.5.2 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~109 MB
下载大小34 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量10,693
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
报告问题https://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

