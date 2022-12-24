Fondo

Carlos Lopez
安装
Find the most beautiful wallpapers

Find a variety of the most beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash.com the world’s most generous community of photographers.

Fondo allows you to see thousands of beautiful photographs from the most recent to the one you are to looking for. Give a single click on a picture, wait until the download is complete and enjoy your new wallpaper!

Have a minimalist, simple and elegant interface, additionally, you can change from light mode to dark mode as you prefer.

Main features:

  • 🌠️ To infinity and beyond!: Use the infinite scroll to load more photos.
  • 🔍️ Find out what you like: Search by categories or type in the search bar.
  • 🕒️ Keep your favorite photos with you: Every new wallpaper is saved in the history.
  • 📬️ Share with your friends: Select a variety of options for sharing an Unsplash link to the photo.
  • 🔄️ Filter by orientation: Portrait, Landscape or Any.
  • 🖼️ Create an amazing slideshow on your desktop by selecting your favorites photos.
  • 🔽️ Download any photo you like.

在 1.5.2 版本中的更改

超过 2 年前
安装后大小~94 MB
下载大小20 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量86,978
许可证GNU Affero General Public License v3.0
项目网站https://github.com/calo001/fondo
帮助https://github.com/calo001/fondo/issues
贡献翻译https://github.com/calo001/fondo/tree/master/po
报告问题https://github.com/calo001/fondo/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.calo001.fondo

