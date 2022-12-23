Darkbar

Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

在 1.0.1 版本中的更改

大约 1 年前
安装后大小~1 MB
下载大小367 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量3,985
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
贡献翻译https://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
报告问题https://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

运行

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
customizationtitlebar