A web archives viewer

A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.

Features:

  • List recently opened web archives
  • List available local web archives
  • List of web archives available to download
  • Print a page
  • Night mode (Darkreader)
  • Zoom controls
  • Search in page
  • History
  • Bookmarks
  • Search a page
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Multi-windows
  • Multi-tabs
  • Random page
  • Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
  • Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
  • Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)

在 0.4.2 版本中的更改

大约 2 年前
安装后大小~12 MB
下载大小4 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量8,444
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/birros/web-archives
报告问题https://github.com/birros/web-archives/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.birros.WebArchives

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.birros.WebArchives

运行

flatpak run com.github.birros.WebArchives
