WebArchives
A web archives viewer
A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.
Features:
- List recently opened web archives
- List available local web archives
- List of web archives available to download
- Print a page
- Night mode (Darkreader)
- Zoom controls
- Search in page
- History
- Bookmarks
- Search a page
- Keyboard shortcuts
- Multi-windows
- Multi-tabs
- Random page
- Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
- Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
- Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)
在 0.4.2 版本中的更改
大约 2 年前
安装后大小~12 MB
下载大小4 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量8,444
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导